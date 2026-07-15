DC Comics’ New “Anti-Price-Gouging” Rules Punish Retailers While Scarcity Stays DC’s Choice
DC Comics issued new terms and conditions for retailer exclusive variant covers this week, giving itself the power to ban any comic shop that charges too much for an Absolute Batman exclusive. Bleeding Cool broke the terms first: DC “strongly encourages” retailers to cap unsigned variants at five times cover price and signed variants at ten times, and reserves the right to cut off future variant access to any shop that goes higher.