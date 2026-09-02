Catching up after a couple of interesting days dissecting SFWA and Worldcon. These organizations have really done so much to destroy sci-fi and fantasy, and the whole BookTok trend now is the final death knell. It’s sad to watch, and all we can do is create differently and build.

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