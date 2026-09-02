Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DemsAreTrash's avatar
DemsAreTrash
3h

Hideous, unfunny skank Hannah Einbinder is in that list.

Reply
Share
Cyborgjustice's avatar
Cyborgjustice
4hEdited

Really? Mark Ruffalo doesn’t give a crap about these 170+ Jewish artists. So why would they defend a piece of crap Antisemite like Mark Ruffalo? Those people who signed that letter can go fuck themselves for defending that piece of garbage, Mark Ruffalo.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture