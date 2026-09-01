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George MF Washington's avatar
George MF Washington
4h

It’s bad drama… strong characters need strong antagonists… if you don’t provide them, both characters are diminished.

And that’s exactly what we are seeing and it’s the primary issue behind the charge of “Mary Sue-ism”

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ShootyBear's avatar
ShootyBear
3h

Modern writers are borderline incompetent, so they are unable to write strong, competent male (or female) characters even if they wanted to. They don’t understand things like heroism at all. They can’t create a Ripley or Sarah Connor let alone male versions of heroes.

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