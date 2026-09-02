Worldcon organizers spent months building hype for LAcon V, the 2026 World Science Fiction Convention held in Anaheim. Los Angeles carries one of the largest fan and media populations in the country, and after two years of modest recovery in Glasgow and Seattle, this looked like the con that would prove Worldcon still had pull. Convention Registration released the final numbers Sunday, August 30, and they tell a different story.
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