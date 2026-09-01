Amazon’s God of War series confirmed Dave Bautista as its new Kratos on August 21, replacing Ryan Hurst after an on-set bicep injury. What doesn’t always make the headline: all four episodes Amazon had already finished filming with Hurst are being scrapped and reshot from scratch, on a production Deadline reports runs over $15 million per episode.

Amazon first announced the series in late 2022, then restarted development from scratch in late 2024 after swapping showrunners, moving from The Wheel of Time’s Rafe Judkins to Battlestar Galactica’s Ronald D. Moore. Filming finally began in February 2026 in Vancouver, with Hurst, known for Sons of Anarchy and The Walking Dead, cast as Kratos and Callum Vinson as Atreus.

The first official look, released in February, landed badly. Reddit reaction was blunt: users compared the image to cosplay, said Kratos didn’t look bulky enough for the role, and criticized Atreus’s styling as too modern for the setting. Some viewers reportedly mistook the promotional still for an AI-generated image entirely. Hurst responded directly on social media: “Don’t believe everything you see on the internet, kids.” He’d put on 40 pounds of muscle for the role and spent months in physically demanding training and filming before the injury.

Then, in late June, Hurst tore a bicep performing a stunt on set. Surgery followed, with a recovery window of four to six months, a timeline Amazon and Sony reportedly couldn’t absorb without pushing the show into 2027 at the earliest, in part because Callum Vinson would age out of Atreus’s intended childlike appearance during the delay. Rather than wait, the studios chose to recast entirely.

That decision means four already-shot episodes, out of what was likely meant to be a full season, get discarded outright. On a production running north of $15 million an episode, that’s not a minor budget line. Industry coverage at the time described the situation as bleeding capital in multiple directions at once: holding fees for crew sitting idle, expensive soundstages locked down with nothing being filmed, and a supporting cast, including Teresa Palmer, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, and Mandy Patinkin, whose schedules all had to be renegotiated around a production that had effectively stopped.

Production is now set to resume in mid-October with Bautista stepping into the role, pushing the realistic release window to late 2027 or 2028, five to six years after the show was first announced.

None of this means God of War is doomed. Bautista, a former WWE performer who’s spent years building the kind of physical screen presence the role demands, and who once publicly campaigned to play Marcus Fenix in a Gears of War movie specifically because he wanted a serious video-game role, is a genuinely credible replacement on paper. But a show built on adapting one of PlayStation’s most beloved and technically ambitious franchises has now burned through two different first impressions, an entire recast, months of schedule disruption, and millions of dollars in scrapped footage before a single frame has aired publicly. That’s the actual state of the production heading into its second attempt at filming, whatever the marketing rollout looks like once Bautista’s version starts generating new stills.

Epic Fantasy hasn’t been this hard-hitting since Tolkien. In a world where humanity is akin to a Roman legion, a great darkness arises. Read A Throne Of Bones today.

NEXT: Lanterns Episode 3 Review: “OutKast” Trades Mystery for a Lecture and Loses the Series’ Momentum