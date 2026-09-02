For months, if you spent any time in gaming spaces online, you’d have thought Grand Theft Auto VI was facing a genuine consumer revolt. Petitions. Hashtags. Thread after thread of people swearing they were done, that this was the line, that Rockstar had finally gone too far. Then the actual sales data came in. Grand Theft Auto VI is on track for the strongest pre-order campaign ever recorded in the history of video games. What people said they’d do and what they actually did turned out to be two very different things.

When Rockstar confirmed GTA VI’s “physical” edition would ship as a download code in a box with no disc inside, multiple Change.org petitions went up almost immediately. One, titled “Demand a proper physical release for GTA 6,” called the decision “a step too far into the realm of digital dominance, driven by evident corporate greed.” Another, out of Turkey, ran under the tagline “Code is Cold, Disc is Gold,” and was explicit that it wasn’t calling for a boycott, just a public statement of purchasing values. A third simply asked Rockstar to “honor tradition, cater to collectors, and ensure accessibility for all players.”

Then Sony poured gasoline on the whole thing. On July 1, Sony announced it will stop producing physical discs for all new PlayStation games starting January 2028, shutting the door on an era of console gaming that goes back to the original PlayStation in 1994. A petition called “Don’t Kill the Disc,” started by Jade Pearce, CEO of a small Canadian retailer called PNP Games, went from 12,838 signatures in its first 24 hours to over 200,000 within a week. Pearce’s own words, straight from the petition text: “A disc is a real game you own. You can lend it, trade it, resell it, gift it, collect it, or pass it down to your kids. A box with only a download code is not the same thing. It is a digital license in plastic packaging. You do not own it. You are renting access that can be revoked.” Pearce backed that up by pointing to over 500 movies that got pulled from PlayStation accounts after a licensing deal expired, proof that “revoked” isn’t hypothetical.

Sony’s response to 200,000 signatures has been silence. The company hasn’t commented. Meanwhile, the factory that prints Sony’s discs has already started shifting staff and equipment to other production lines.

Here’s where the story turns, because all that anger, all those hundreds of thousands of signatures, all those quote-tweets about principles and ownership rights, ran headlong into reality the moment pre-orders actually opened.

Analytics firm Newzoo studied digital pre-order spending across the US and the five largest European markets in the final week of June alone, and found $180 million spent in that single week. Scaled globally, that’s roughly $260 million in pre-order spending in the first week of the campaign, which Newzoo flatly called “the strongest pre-order campaign ever recorded” in gaming history. Their full projection: GTA VI is on track to sell between 37 and 51 million copies in its first week on sale, generating somewhere between $3.25 billion and $5.2 billion in launch revenue. The most recent tracking has pushed that upper estimate to $4.5 billion by launch week.

Set that next to the petition numbers. Two hundred thousand people signed something asking Sony to reconsider killing physical media. Tens of millions of people are on pace to pre-order a game that embodies exactly the disc-free future those petitions were protesting. That’s an enormous number of the exact same people who were sharing outrage posts months ago now clicking “confirm purchase” on the digital-license-in-a-box they said they’d never accept.

The sales data backs up something even more specific: Sensor Tower’s own tracking shows roughly 89% of pre-orders are going toward the $100 Ultimate Edition over the $80 base game. People aren’t just buying anyway. They’re paying more for the privilege.

This is the part that should make people uncomfortable, because it’s not unique to GTA VI. It’s a pattern. Loud online anger generates engagement, retweets, comment threads, a real sense that something is happening. But anger on a platform costs nothing. It takes ten seconds to type “I’m not buying this” and hit post. It takes real follow-through to actually walk away from a franchise you’ve been anticipating for over a decade, and the data keeps showing, across industries, that most people who make the loud public statement don’t make the quiet private decision to match it.

Forum threads discussing the Newzoo numbers make the same point themselves. One commenter cut straight to it: “No one needs to pre-order a digital game, and there is no physical option,” followed almost immediately in the same thread by people acknowledging the numbers were real anyway. Another commenter, discussing people who’d sworn off the franchise over the disc issue, simply noted Rockstar would “be fine” regardless.

That’s the uncomfortable truth underneath all of this. A meaningful, real consumer stand against digital-only ownership would require people to actually not buy the thing. What happened instead was a massive online performance of principle, immediately followed by the largest pre-order campaign in the history of the medium. Rockstar didn’t have to respond to the backlash, apologize, offer a disc, or change course in any way, because the market told them, in the clearest language a corporation understands, that the backlash didn’t matter.

Sony is watching this exact same dynamic play out in real time, and it’s going to shape every decision the entire industry makes about physical media going forward. If the single biggest launch in gaming history, a game shipping in a box with no disc, priced higher than ever, tied to a hardware ecosystem that’s actively phasing out physical production, still shatters every pre-order record that’s ever existed, then every publisher watching gets exactly one lesson from that: consumer outrage over ownership rights is not a business risk worth planning around.

Sony’s 2028 disc cutoff isn’t going to get walked back by a quarter-million signatures if GTA VI proves the market doesn’t actually care when the moment of truth arrives. Every other publisher currently deciding whether their next big release ships with a disc is watching this case study unfold, and right now the case study is saying: don’t bother, they’ll buy it anyway.

The next time a franchise makes a consumer-hostile call and gets buried in furious quote-tweets, this is worth remembering. Two hundred thousand signatures. The strongest pre-order campaign ever recorded, arriving three weeks later. The people who actually cared enough to change their behavior were always a small fraction of the people who cared enough to post about it.

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