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ReaderX's avatar
ReaderX
7h

I dont think anyone with 2 brain cells to rub together ever thought there was such a thing as a meaningful GTA VI boycott. I mean even if a million people don't "buy" it, that wouldnt even register to Rockstar. People who really think anything grand was afoot need to get out of their bubble. I dont even think if Cyberleek would publish the whole thing it'd make a super significant dent. The GTA VI audience is just too normie focused.

And besides, a vast majority of people have just given in to the narrative of convenience anyway. Especially younger audience who dont even think about things like how cool it'd be to play the game they loved in their youth with their kids some day or some such. Attachment to physical things is just gone, and people have been told that that is always a good thing and makes you free by too many voices. Hardly anyone realizes that the things you own can become physical embodiments of memories that you can keep and share. Everything has just become too transient. Like a generation of people how take a thousand pictures with their cell phone every day, just to never look at them ever again.

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DemsAreTrash's avatar
DemsAreTrash
6h

Gamers will eat up whatever companies like Sony throw at them. It's irrelevant to me, I'm out. I have a catalog of old games to play that will last me until I die.

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