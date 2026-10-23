Tomorrow will be my foray to World Fantasy Con. As the most read news site in science fiction and fantasy, hopefully I will get a warm welcome. :). I’m excited to meet Robert Silverberg and Peter S. Beagle!

The Malfoid fiction is coming along great and I really appreciate everyone subscribing and supporting as always! We are getting ever closer to that sustainable goal where Fandom Pulse works in and of itself!

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