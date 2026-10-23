Tomorrow will be my foray to World Fantasy Con. As the most read news site in science fiction and fantasy, hopefully I will get a warm welcome. :). I’m excited to meet Robert Silverberg and Peter S. Beagle!
The Malfoid fiction is coming along great and I really appreciate everyone subscribing and supporting as always! We are getting ever closer to that sustainable goal where Fandom Pulse works in and of itself!
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Comics
Kevin Smith’s Star Wars and Marvel Crossover Opens With a Joke at Its Own Expense
Marvel Comics announced the first Star Wars and Marvel crossover on August 11, timed to the 50th anniversary of A New Hope. The series is Star Wars | Marvel: Hope Assembles, written by Kevin Smith and drawn by David Marquez. Marvel first said it would run five issues. At New York Comic Con in October it grew to six, with the first issue due January 13, …
Movies & TV
Starfleet Academy Actor Karim Diané on Season 2: “Prepare to Be Pissed Off”
Star Trek: Starfleet Academy premiered on Paramount+ on January 15, 2026. Two months later, on March 23, the studio announced the show would end after season 2, which had already finished filming. Season 2 arrives in March 2027, and cast members say they do not know how it ends because the story wraps up before the cadets finish their training.
Video Games
Bioware Chose Pronouns Over Its Own Survival
BioWare is gone. Electronic Arts announced the studio’s closure on October 21, 2026, ending more than thirty years of work that produced Knights of the Old Republic, the Mass Effect trilogy, and the Dragon Age series. Early development on the next Mass Effect