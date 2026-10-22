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Jeffolas's avatar
Jeffolas
4h

This reminds me of the Calvin and Hobbes cartoon where Calvin imagines Tyrannosaurs in F-14s. Cut to an inset of Calvin and Hobbes holding toy jets and plastic dinosaurs.

Calvin: This is SO cool!

Hobbes: This is SO stupid.

I'm with Hobbes on this one. The entire concept is laughably stupid.

What other random things can they mash together and call it a day? How about Indiana Jones and Snow White and the Seven Dwarves? The X-Men and Willow? Finding Nemo and the Punisher? TRON and Winnie the Pooh?

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Nick Borodinov's avatar
Nick Borodinov
1h

Spasms of a creatively bankrupt slop factory

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