Amazon is selling off the remains of The Wheel of Time, and the bids are not pretty. Propstore has an online auction of the show’s props and costumes running through October 28, and the catalog covers everything from full Trolloc outfits to Aes Sedai serpent rings, a Shadar Logoth dagger and the Horn of Valere itself. All 272 lots come from the three seasons Prime Video produced before it canceled the series in May 2025. At the time of the reports, many of those items were sitting under $250.

For contrast, a costume worn by Ryan Gosling in Blade Runner 2049 sold for more than $200,000, ten times its low estimate. That is what happens to props from a story people still care about. The Wheel of Time pieces are going cheap because the show never earned that kind of attachment, and Amazon is holding the clearance sale just as it rolls out another fantasy series.

What the Show Did to Robert Jordan’s Books

Robert Jordan’s series runs fourteen novels, and readers who stayed with them for decades knew exactly who these characters were. The show rewrote them from the first episode. Rand, Mat, Perrin and Egwene are in their late teens in the books. Showrunner Rafe Judkins aged them into their twenties because he did not want the show to feel like a young adult series.

Perrin got the biggest rewrite. In the books he is unmarried when he leaves the Two Rivers. In the show he has a wife, and she dies in the first episode when he accidentally kills her with his axe during a Trolloc attack. Judkins defended it by saying: “It seemed very natural that at least one of these characters would be married if they were living in this town and they were in their early twenties.” Even a reviewer who liked the show noted that it landed as the old trope of killing a woman to motivate a man, and called it “unnecessary and ill-thought-out.”

Mat was reworked as well. In a podcast interview about the first season, Judkins reportedly said Amazon had handed him a 250-page document of survey data from book readers, and that every group agreed Mat’s personality does not show up until the third book. So the show invented a backstory for him instead of trusting Jordan’s pacing. The same interview reportedly set expectations for the second season, which would mix storylines from books two and three, with more changes than the first.

That is the pattern. Characters the author built over thousands of pages were reshaped to fit a writers’ room’s idea of what the audience needed. The books are still in print, but the show that carried their title never reached the Last Battle, and it left fans with a version of the world that neither matched the page nor lasted long enough to finish.

Why the Props Are Going for Almost Nothing

Collectors pay for props when the story behind them means something. The Wheel of Time was canceled in May 2025, a little over a month after its third season finale, and Prime Video’s decision came “following lengthy deliberations,” according to the report that broke the news, with the reasons described as financial. Nielsen estimates showed the U.S. audience shrinking during the third season. The show ended right as it had set up the Last Battle, and viewers were left to read the novels to find out what happens.

A prop from an unfinished story with a shrinking audience has little to climb on. Fans and Judkins hoped another network would pick the series up, and no one did. A catalog sale is what the end looks like instead. Bidders put money behind things they love, and with many lots sitting under $250, the market is putting a low price on what Amazon built.

None of that is the fault of the craftspeople who built the costumes. The Trolloc suits, the serpent rings and the daggers are real work. The value of a prop comes from the story attached to it, and this story was cut off before the finish.

What Amazon Is Teaching Fantasy Fans

The timing of the auction is hard to miss. The Rings of Power returns for its third season on November 11 with four episodes, followed by two on November 18 and the last two on November 25. Showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay have a trailer that shows Sauron forging the One Ring and a dance between Galadriel and Celeborn. Prime Video has put heavy money behind that series, which has been reported at $700 million, as well as Fallout and Carnival Row.

The Wheel of Time was a property with a built-in audience, fourteen novels and decades of devoted readers. Amazon had everything it needed to build something lasting. Instead it changed the characters, let the audience shrink, canceled the show before the ending and is now selling the costumes at clearance prices. Those same readers are watching to see what the company does with Middle-earth.

The lesson for any fantasy fan is that a big budget and a famous title do not make a series last. Amazon took a property that other people spent decades building, and the prop auction is the receipt.

Did you watch The Wheel of Time, and what did the show change that you could not forgive? Would you bid on anything in the auction, or does Amazon’s handling of the property put you off the Rings of Power season 3 premiere? Tell us in the comments.

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