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EvilSheldon's avatar
EvilSheldon
3h

The only thing I'd be pissed about would be being forced to watch this dreck. I said my goodbyes to Star Trek quite a while ago.

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Comic’s Werewolf's avatar
Comic’s Werewolf
3h

If the franchise wants to survive the "culture war", it needs, in my opinion, new creatives who focus on making a story first not bound by any political messaging or structure. Otherwise, Star Trek's starlight seems to be rapidly fading away.

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