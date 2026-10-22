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Glen Filthie's avatar
Glen Filthie
4h

👍

Stop putting queers and woke shit into video games.

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TrickyLaSoul's avatar
TrickyLaSoul
13m

They got greedy and stupid whilst blaming gamers their own audience for their own incompetence.

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