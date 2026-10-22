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Comic’s Werewolf's avatar
Comic’s Werewolf
3h

As seen in the previous fallen empires of Greek and Rome, sexual immorality and hedonism ran rampant just before their respective demises. This has always been the formula of the fall of an empire or, in this case, video game company.

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Nik Jacobs's avatar
Nik Jacobs
28m

What a headline 🔥🔥🔥

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