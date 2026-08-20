Thanks, everyone, for picking up The Wages of Sin! It’s doing wonderfully, and I’m glad people have an appetite for reading about important theological concerns and Christian living. It gives me some small hope for society. Also, thanks to Mark Fox for contributing a great article today!
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Books
J. Michael Straczynski’s AI Meltdown Proves He Doesn’t Understand The Technology He’s Attacking
J. Michael Straczynski, executor of the Harlan Ellison estate, spent a full essay this week defending a decision that never needed defending: running a ChatGPT-generated response to “I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream” in the new solo edition of the story. What he produced instead was a case study in how badly the “AI will never produce anything above mediocre” crowd misunderstands the actual argument.
Movies & TV
From Olympus to Emptiness: A Comparison Of Clash Of The Titans Films
The 1981 Clash of the Titans is not a great film. Its acting is wooden, its script is thin, and its special effects, while charming, have aged like milk left in the Mediterranean sun. But it is an honest film. It presents its world with a straight face and a sense of wonder. The gods are capricious, but they are also generous. Perseus accepts their help…