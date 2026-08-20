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Shimshon's avatar
Shimshon
7h

If they're going to write Buffy and Angel retreads, they should just hire Joss Whedon as showrunner.

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Stone Bryson's avatar
Stone Bryson
6hEdited

The difference, of course, is that "Once More With Feeling" and "Smile Time" actually worked, within the context of the respective shows. SNW has dropped the ball on BOTH of their attempts to recreate that magic, and painfully so.

I really think SNW needs to just leave the Buffyverse alone, although I guess it really doesn't matter anymore... since Kurtzman - and his destruction of Trek - will be gone soon anyhow.

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