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Slowfatninjah's avatar
Slowfatninjah
7h

I don't get how this guy is still hanging on. He did a couple good movies which he was able to parlay into a prybar to the comic books and has failed ever since.

Yet he is destroying the very thing he proposes to love and companies continue to hire him.

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Cyborgjustice's avatar
Cyborgjustice
5h

Kevin Smith should just stick to podcasts. He can’t write, period.

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