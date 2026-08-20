J. Michael Straczynski, executor of the Harlan Ellison estate, spent a full essay this week defending a decision that never needed defending: running a ChatGPT-generated response to “I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream” in the new solo edition of the story. What he produced instead was a case study in how badly the “AI will never produce anything above mediocre” crowd misunderstands the actual argument.
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