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Charles Fout's avatar
Charles Fout
5h

John 8:11 ... And Jesus said unto her, Neither do I condemn thee: go, and sin no more.”

Far too many embrace the first half and ignore the second.

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Codex redux's avatar
Codex redux
2h

Losing the vocabulary of sin made explaining virtue exponentially more difficult.

"First they come for our words"

I use "the entropy of human nature" when talking about the consequences of missing the mark.

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