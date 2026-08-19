Warren Spector, the designer behind Deus Ex, System Shock, Thief and Disney Epic Mickey, announced this week that he is retiring from game development. Spector posted the news to his LinkedIn page on Monday night, closing out a run that started in 1982 and put him behind the creation of one genre that studios are still building games around today.

Spector did not hedge on the announcement itself, but he did hedge on his own history of hedging. He opened the statement by admitting he has walked back retirement talk before and this time he means it. The reasoning he gave breaks down into two parts. The practical part: he is a month away from his 44th year as a developer, and by his own account age and health are factoring into the decision. The personal part is blunter. Spector said the industry has changed and it’s just not as much fun for me anymore, adding that a new generation of developers has earned its own turn.

He wrote on LinkedIn: “Let me cut right to the chase,” he wrote. “I’m retiring from game development. At least I think so. I’ve been here before and changed my mind but this time I’m pretty sure I mean it.

“I’ve had a great career. Wouldn’t change a thing even if I could. But the reasons to retire are simple – I’m a month away from my 44th year as a developer. I’ve had the chance to work on tabletop roleplaying games and boardgames. I’ve worked on more digital games than I can remember – 17 full games, I think, and 9 or so add-on packs.

“Gratifyingly, some of those games are still being played 15, 20, 30 years later. And most of them have been in a genre that has had influence beyond what I or anyone else expected. I’ve run teams as small as a dozen and as big as 800. I’ve worked for big companies and done start-ups. I like to think I’ve helped some insanely talented people along in their careers (that last is the most important).

“With all that behind me and with age and health (my business) catching up with me I’m feeling like I’ve done what I set out to do. It’s time to write some books, do a lot of reading, do some lecturing, maybe do some consulting (feel free to get in touch about those last two). Also there’s a keyboard here just waiting for me to get my piano chops back.”

He is not walking away with a clean slate. Spector said there are three specific games he still wants to make, one large, one small, and a third he described as something he does not yet know how to build. None of the three are happening now. In their place, Spector laid out plans to write books, read, lecture, and take on consulting work, along with getting back to piano, an instrument he said has been sitting untouched in his house.

The retirement caps a career that ran through some of PC gaming’s defining stretches. Spector joined Origin Systems in 1989 and co-produced Ultima 6 and Wing Commander before moving into the work most associated with his name: System Shock, Thief: Deadly Shadows, and Deus Ex, the game that established the immersive sim as a genre studios were still chasing decades later in titles like Prey and Dishonored. He also produced EA’s Crusader: No Remorse, then took an unexpected turn into Disney Interactive to serve as creative director on the Epic Mickey games. His final chapter ran through OtherSide Entertainment, the studio he co-founded, where he worked toward a System Shock 3 revival that stalled out over IP and licensing problems before the studio shipped Thick As Thieves this past May. That game did not find an audience, and OtherSide followed its release with heavy layoffs, a detail that gives Spector’s “not as much fun anymore” line some real weight rather than reading as generic industry fatigue.

Spector’s footprint extends past his own credits. The Game Developers Conference Association gave him its Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012, and he helped build the game design program at the University of Texas at Austin, putting him in a position to train a chunk of the developers now working the jobs he is stepping away from. He closed his statement by telling younger developers their job is to make people forget people like me ever existed, then told them to stop reading and get back to work.

Spector was part of a small group of designer-auteurs, alongside names like Richard Garriott and Sid Meier, whose credit on a box used to tell players something specific about what they were about to play. That model of game development has largely disappeared, replaced by franchise management driven by publishers and committees rather than a single creative voice with a track record. Does the industry still have room to produce another Warren Spector, or did the conditions that made his career possible close along with the studios and publishers of that era?

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