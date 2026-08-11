Was nice chatting with one of the Amazon authors doing well in the LitRPG realm this weekend. A pleasant surprise. I came across him because a random post about his talking about his Kickstarter appeared on my feed so was interesting there!
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Movies & TV
A Case For Star Trek: Enterprise
As Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Star Trek: Starfleet Academy come to a close next year, some in the Star Trek fan community are wondering where it all “went wrong”. Some point to Alex Kurtzman, the steward of Star Trek over the last few years. Others point to JJ Abrams with the reboot Star Trek films, which Kurtzman helped write. Others point to Le…
Books
The Top 10 Premium Science Fiction and Fantasy Collector Presses Worth Your Money
The collector edition book market for science fiction and fantasy has transformed over the past decade. Secondary market prices on sold-out runs now reach into the thousands of dollars. Print runs sell out in hours. A new class of fine press publishers has built a business around producing books that function as art objects as much as literature. Here a…