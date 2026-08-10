Electronic Arts completed its $55 billion sale to a private investment consortium on August 4, ending 37 years as a publicly traded company in the largest all-cash take-private deal ever recorded. The buyout, led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund alongside Silver Lake and Jared Kushner’s Affinity Partners, delisted EA from the Nasdaq and handed shareholders $210 per share, a 25% premium over the stock’s price before the deal was first announced last September.

PIF holds 93.4% of the new ownership structure, with Silver Lake at 5.5% and Affinity Partners at 1.1%. The deal closed only after clearing a full year of regulatory review, including sign-off from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States and the European Commission, which found no competition concerns under EU merger law in a ruling issued July 23.

CEO Andrew Wilson, who stays on to run the company, told employees EA is “entering this next chapter from a position of strength with partners who share our vision and ambition,” pledging bold investment in innovation rather than retrenchment. Silver Lake’s Egon Durban echoed that framing, pointing to artificial intelligence as a shared growth priority for game development and player experience. Kushner, in his own statement, said Affinity Partners is excited to help EA reach new audiences and expand how players connect around the world. PIF’s Turqi Alnowaiser called the fund a longtime minority investor now positioned as a long-term growth partner for EA’s management.

The financial mechanics behind the deal are where the optimism runs into real numbers. Roughly $36 billion of the purchase price came from investor equity, with the remaining $20 billion financed through debt arranged by JPMorgan, of which EA itself will carry about $18 billion once the dust settles, at an estimated $1.8 billion in annual interest. Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier flagged that EA’s annual EBITDA sits around $1.5 billion, tight enough against that interest bill that the company has told debt investors it plans roughly $700 million in yearly cost cuts, including $170 million specifically labeled “organizational efficiencies.” Schreier read that line as a signal for layoffs. EA has not confirmed any specific cuts.

The debt package itself found strong buyer demand despite the layoff speculation, with high-yield bonds and leveraged loans tied to the deal drawing more than $45 billion in investor orders, well above what was needed to fill the $20 billion facility. EA’s own numbers heading into the close were solid rather than distressed: an August 3 earnings report showed revenue and profit gains for the April-through-June quarter, with net bookings up $51 million year over year, though the figure landed below analyst expectations. Ampere Analysis’s Piers Harding-Rolls said the new owners will likely look to cut excess spending and streamline the workforce to free up cash flow, while Circana’s Mat Piscatella noted that leveraged buyouts have historically had a mixed record for the companies acquired, without predicting a specific outcome for EA.

EA isn’t a stranger to cuts regardless of ownership structure. The company laid off 300 to 400 staff last year, including about 100 at Respawn Entertainment, alongside canceling a Titanfall project in development, and confirmed further undisclosed layoffs in March across the studios behind Battlefield 6, including Criterion, DICE, Motive, and Ripple Effect. Whether the new debt load accelerates that pattern or EA’s promised investment in AI and “bold creativity” offsets it remains an open question that neither side has settled with hard numbers yet.

Does a $55 billion vote of confidence in EA’s franchises translate into better games for players, or does an $18 billion debt bill guarantee the belt-tightening critics are already predicting?

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