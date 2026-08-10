Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Editor, Fabius Maximus website's avatar
Editor, Fabius Maximus website
3d

Say goodbye to Mass Effect 5 and any future Dragon Age games. If they the new EA executives were smart, they would sell the IPs to somebody interested in making real games - and real money. Probably not going to happen.

Reply
Share
Schlurpo Sneem's avatar
Schlurpo Sneem
3d

PIF has never improved anything they've "invested" in, and they're very quick to pick up their ball and go home when things get a little rough, like realizing they're still objects of intense loathing despite all their efforts at sportwashing.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture