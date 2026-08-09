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William Johnson's avatar
William Johnson
4d

I like Enterprise for the most part, I also liked most of the characters. I felt the xenophobia storyline was to cater to a certain demographic, it felt forced and badly written. I am surprised you did not mention the abomination that was the final episode, but I guess that dead horse has long been beat into glue. And yes, I am one of those that felt the final speech should have been "These are the voyages of the Starship Enterprise. Enterprise definitely felt like Old Trek, that is why it appealed to me, but then again, I am old too.

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Jeffolas's avatar
Jeffolas
4d

I never understood the Enterprise hate. If they'd just had a "traditional" Star Trek opening credits, I'm convinced it would have taken far less flack, which is absurd, but that's how spoiled the fans were before the dark times.

We didn't know how good we had it back then that a dumb credits song and a few other choices (like era) could get the base so riled up and crapping on an otherwise excellent show.

And it was excellent, having aged like fine wine once some of the "not muh Star Trek' choices lost their outrage due to far, far FAR worse sins visited upon the body Trek.

That last episode though, my goodness, the only saving grace is that it can easily be reconned as "incomplete/incorrect/corrupt records" 200+ years into the future, or even just user error/poor subject knowledge on the holodeck sequence programmer.

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