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Jeffolas's avatar
Jeffolas
3d

I would recreate the TOS sets, even expand them a bit based on technical Enterprise plans released over the years.

I would also recreate the miniatures and other practical effects.

Casting would be the absolute hardest part. Original TOS actors were classically and stage trained, but the first doesn't exist anymore and the second is nothing but gay theater kids nowadays. You can't cast in Hollywood or any Nu industry location like Toronto, London, or even Georgia.

My first calls would be to get 3-4 respectable graybeards online. Then, a nationwide hunt, signing actors to 5 season deals, no outs, no exceptions, then 6-12 months of acting training overseen by said graybeards.

I'd then take 60ish TOS episodes, a number of the animated series episodes, any scripts and ideas lying around from original writers and/or the original show (especially DC Fontana), expand them to 60 minutes to give characters beyond the big 3 some extra screen time and add connective tissue/lore/fan service. Giving Yeoman Rand and Nurse Chapel expanded roles too. TOS is still the best, but let's be honest, outside of Kirk's green space lasses, it was mostly a sausage fest.

I'd then reorder those episodes into five seasons with overarching stories and connected plot threads, grouped into their own arcs: Romulan first Contact episodes, Klingon Neutral Zone/Cold War episodes, deep space exploration, Federation space patrol, and even collect the Nazi/Monster/Greek Gods and other Parallel Earth episodes in a special (possibly Q related) sector of space.

I'd film those episodes like a taskmaster, 25ish a year, for five years, and release them once a week in twice annual batches to keep viewers going no more than a few months between episodes.

And I'd do all of that for less than a season of STD.

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Patrick Abbott, Sci-Fi Author's avatar
Patrick Abbott, Sci-Fi Author
3d

Budgets grew while new writers were brought in who didn't care for the original meaning of the story. Same thing that killed AAA gaming killed Star Trek.

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