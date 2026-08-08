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ReaderX
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Not strictly collectors editions I guess, but UK publisher Gollancz Ltd has a nice series of pulp and fantasy including complete Lovecraft, complete Howard, Lyoness by Vance and Tarzan by Rice-Burroughs. All black faux leather with gold lettering, good quality and not budget breaking. I dont know if the line has an official name, but searching for Gollancz Big Black Books should get you there.

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