The collector edition book market for science fiction and fantasy has transformed over the past decade. Secondary market prices on sold-out runs now reach into the thousands of dollars. Print runs sell out in hours. A new class of fine press publishers has built a business around producing books that function as art objects as much as literature. Here are the ten worth knowing about right now.

10. Wraithmarked Creative

wraithmarked.com

Author Bryce O’Connor launched Wraithmarked Creative to control his own collector editions rather than license that work to a third-party press. It is a direct-from-author operation with premium production and no middleman. Sullivan has extended the imprint to other authors as well. For collectors interested in what the author-owned model looks like in practice, Wraithmarked is the clearest current example.

9. Castalia Library

stack.castalialibrary.com

Castalia Library produces leather-bound collector editions from a traditionalist editorial position, operating within the Arkhaven Comics orbit. Their titles draw from science fiction and fantasy’s classical period rather than the current ideologically driven publishing landscape. Subscriptions run annually and ship on a set schedule. For collectors who want premium editions that reflect traditional values rather than the consensus of New York publishing, Castalia fills that lane directly.

8. Curious King

curiousking.co.uk

A UK press that has built its reputation fast. Curious King does SF/F limiteds with heavy illustration packages: typically 10 to 12 full-color paintings and 20 to 30 black-and-white sketches per volume, hand-bound with traycases using letterpress and offset lithographic printing. Their catalog includes Joe Abercrombie’s First Law series and a 2026 edition of Ursula K. Le Guin’s A Wizard of Earthsea. Founder Anthony Kaye came from outside publishing entirely. The press is closing the gap with the established American players fast.

7. Grim Oak Press

grimoakpress.com

Grim Oak Press specializes in epic fantasy rather than spreading across the full SF/F/horror spectrum. Their catalog focuses on authors with large established fan bases: Terry Brooks, Mark Lawrence, Mark Lawrence’s Book of the Ancestor. For collectors whose library skews toward secondary-world fantasy rather than horror or hard SF, Grim Oak is the specialist in that lane.

6. Phantasia Press

phantasiapress.com

Phantasia Press carries history that no newer press can replicate. Founded in 1978 in West Bloomfield, Michigan, the press produced the first hardcover editions of several major titles in the genre, including Stephen King’s Firestarter and William Gibson’s Neuromancer. They went dark in 1989 and relaunched in 2023, already publishing Edward Ashton’s Mickey7 and new editions of David Brin’s work. Original Phantasia editions now trade at serious collector prices. For buyers who want a press with verifiable legacy behind it, the history here is real.

5. Easton Press

eastonpress.com

Easton Press has produced leather-bound editions since 1958. That longevity gives the press institutional credibility no newer operation has had time to build. Their SF/F catalog covers the genre’s canonical authors with 22-karat gold embossing and premium materials. Print runs run wider than the boutique presses, which keeps entry prices lower and secondary market volatility down. For collectors starting out or building a shelf of foundational genre titles in premium form, Easton is the established starting point.

4. Folio Society

foliosociety.com

The Folio Society has operated out of London since 1947 and produces illustrated special editions across literature and genre fiction. Their SF/F output covers the canon: Frank Herbert, Ursula K. Le Guin, J.R.R. Tolkien, Arthur C. Clarke, Philip K. Dick. These are not strictly limited in the scarcity sense that drives secondary market prices at the boutique American presses. The trade-off is accessibility: Folio editions are findable and priced for readers rather than speculators. For collectors who want a beautiful edition they can actually purchase, Folio solves that problem.

3. Centipede Press

centipedepress.com

Centipede Press, based in Lakewood, Colorado, occupies a specific lane: the art-book edition of genre fiction. Their volumes typically run 400 to 600 pages and include archival photography, essays, interviews, and unpublished material alongside the primary text. The focus is horror, weird fiction, and dark fantasy. Out-of-print Centipede editions have sold on the secondary market for four figures. The press treats each title as a document of genre history, not just a premium printing of a text.

2. Suntup Editions

suntup.press

Founded in Santa Ana, California in 2016, Suntup Editions runs the smallest print numbers of any press on this list: typically 250 to 350 copies per title. Every book is hand-bound using traditional methods with original tipped-in artwork. Their catalog includes Neuromancer, The Road, and Clive Barker’s The Hellbound Heart. Copies sell out in minutes. Secondary market prices on out-of-print Suntup editions regularly hit several thousand dollars. For collectors whose focus is scarcity and production craft, Suntup operates at the ceiling of the current market.

1. Subterranean Press

subterraneanpress.com

Subterranean Press has operated out of Burton, Michigan since 1995 and publishes around 45 titles a year across lettered, numbered, and trade edition tiers. Their catalog spans SF/F/horror with serious depth: Ted Chiang, Adrian Tchaikovsky, Joe Hill, Patrick Rothfuss. The tiered structure makes entry-level collecting possible while lettered editions serve committed buyers. Pre-orders are announced publicly in advance with transparent terms. No American press in this space matches their output at this production level. For collectors who want range alongside craft, Subterranean is where the serious side of genre collecting begins.

Which of these presses have you collected from, and which editions have climbed past what you were willing to pay on the secondary market?

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