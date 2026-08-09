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Kristen Parker's avatar
Kristen Parker
4d

Castalia has phenomenal books. The leather are premium quality. The hard cover and paperback books are also very well made.

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Gridhunter's avatar
Gridhunter
4d

I've had enough subpar results from crowding backings that I am very picky now. *It's cool, I want it* is not enough to part me from my money any more.

Even those with a history of delivering run into challenges. Those with no track record of satisfactory delivery are going to make it worse.

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