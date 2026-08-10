James Gunn is not getting fired anytime soon, according to a source with knowledge of internal thinking at DC Studios, and the timeline being floated goes well past what most fans currently assume.

The speculation around Gunn’s job security has been building for months. Supergirl underperformed at the box office. His HBO series have not generated the cultural traction Superman did at launch. And the DCU under his watch has yet to produce the kind of connective tissue that made audiences care about a shared universe the way they once did with the MCU at its peak, or with Zack Snyder’s version of these same characters before Warner Bros. scrapped it.