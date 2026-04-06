I ended up taking off Saturday for Easter, so I hope you all had a good weekend and holiday! Today’s had me nostalgic after Doctor Who's new lost episodes were found, I watched Serenity over the weekend, and remembered the cult classic Starhunter. Seems like we don’t get a lot of good TV these days. We also have a ton of new unpaid subs, so welcome to people, I believe, who came over from the Star Trek YouTube channel. Today, I went over some Starfleet Academy actors going crazy:



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