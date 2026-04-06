Mara LePere-Schloop, the Production Designer for HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter TV series revealed that the show’s magic is “rooted in naturalism.”

In the HBO special Finding Harry: The Craft Behind The Magic, LePere-Schloop shared, “In the initial conversations with [director and EP] Mark [Mylod] and [showrunner] Francesca [Gardiner] about the core values of our show there was this kind of inherent desire to be rooted in naturalism.”

“Also, in this idea, at the core of Harry Potter, nature is the root of magic. And so, magical realism, rooting things in principles that we find in nature and the phenomenon of the nature world. If we could harness those things, that's what magic is,” she explained.

“These ideas of naturalism being this core principle of the Wizarding World in something that we're integrating a lot of our sets. We have to bring the natural world to them,” she concluded.

This framing is not accurate to the books.

While there are aspects of magic in the Harry Potter world that are rooted in nature such as Herbology, Potions, and Magical creatures, the books make it obvious that it also overrides the usual laws of nature at a fundamental level. Examples include: transfiguration, lasting illusions, and even time travel.

Additionally, whether one can practice magic is unclear, although it appears to be based on genetics.

In an interview with Barnes & Noble back in 1999, Rowling shared:

Nobody knows where magic comes from. It is like any other talent. Sometimes it seems to be inherited, but others are the only ones in their family who have the ability.

Magic is not reliably explained by genetics or any natural mechanism in the text. It appears unpredictably, even in families with no prior magical history (Muggle-borns), and can skip generations entirely (Squibs). Rowling deliberately left its ultimate source mysterious rather than tying it to natural processes.

The HBO production team’s claim that “nature is the root of magic” and that magic consists of “harnessing” natural principles is a fundamental misreading of J.K. Rowling’s books. In the novels, magic is not an extension or deeper layer of the natural world. It is a distinct supernatural force that routinely overrides and breaks the ordinary laws of nature. Rowling deliberately left its ultimate origin mysterious, stating plainly that “nobody knows where magic comes from.” By reframing magic as naturalistic and rooted in observable phenomena, the series risks turning one of the books’ most wondrous and inexplicable elements into something more ordinary and explainable — precisely what Rowling worked to avoid.

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