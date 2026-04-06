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StorytellingRon
39m

Sounds pretty cool. But not interested in swamp thing or Derisive Comics.

The real joy is in leaving superman and batman behind, for it is pagans who own it and push their agenda with it. Create Church history epic evangelism & church planting stories all our own. The ones that make Western culture and are plopped in all the 'freedom map' sections across the World today.

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