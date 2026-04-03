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DemsAreTrash's avatar
DemsAreTrash
2d

I suspect that the first episode had +/-250,000 views and then the numbers dwindled to about 1000 for the final episode.

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Jeffolas's avatar
Jeffolas
1d

Paramount needs to Batgirl season 2 immediately. Halt all post production work and marketing. Seal the tapes in a salt mine and write it off.

First, my understanding is that there is a larger tax write off if it never airs. Second, releasing season 2 will only have negative consequences: further brand damage, endless and deserved ridicule, and entitled garbage actors who won't ever shut up insulting and getting into social media rock fights and flame wars with the few fans still dedicated enough to care.

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