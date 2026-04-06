Culture commentator Tim Pool issued another warning about Andy Serkis’ upcoming animated Animal Farm movie.

Pool shared to social media, “The Animal Farm film could not be more pro communism and anti capitalist.”

“The villain is an evil corporation run by Elon Musk's mom, banking and finance are the principle motivators the whole time, it doesn’t critique political power it critiques private equity,” he continued. “The ending is [expletive] wild and [expletive] all over the book.”

He shared this while reacting to a spokesman from Angel Studios telling Newsweek that the film was updated “to make it relevant to a broad-based, values-centric, family-friendly audience” and that the film “is an anti-communism film.”

Pool previously shared he would not accept any money to promote the film. He wrote, “Timcast IRL has been asked to run ads promoting Animal Farm next week which is being distributed by Angel Studios. Angel studios has done tremendous work in the past and I have been a fan for some time.”

“However, I am rejecting these ads outright as the film is shockingly offensive as it is pro communism and anti capitalism,” he explained. “The film in its entirety is a critique of capitalism from beginning to end and even has pro leftist terrorism elements.”

“I understand that this statement may be one the stupidest things a company in the business of running ads can do, but I am so offended by this film I decided I must publish this statement,” he concluded. “I hope Angel studios corrects this error and gets back to promoting positive films and messaging as they have in the past but I will not be party to nor defend such an egregious insult to a classic book and important message.”

The film’s director Andy Serkis has claimed the film “couldn’t be more relevant than today. And history repeats itself. And although Orwell was writing about totalitarianism in particularly in Russia in 1945, 1946 this book hold up as an incredible distillation of what it is to be oppressive, what it is to face authoritarianism.”

“And what we've done is we've contemporized it. We wanted to make it for—. There hadn't been a retelling of this that really connects with a modern audience. So we've couched it in such a way that it feels like a family film,” he added.



“But the themes, the dark themes are all there. They're all present,” Serkis said. “The Orwellian nature of it is incredibly powerful under the surface, but we've smuggled the politics in so that it's a debate that can be opened up between young people and families and old. It's really watchable by everyone from 8 to 80."

Additionally, he shared, “This film is a debate. Some people come away going, ‘Oh I absolutely hated that.’ But that’s fine. We’ve not made for this for any kind of algorithm. We’re not hoping to tick every single box. We won’t.”

“The whole point of this is to challenge people,” he continued. “That’s what we want. We want engaged debate, not people to just go, ‘Oh, well, that was good.’”

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