It’s been a busy couple of days over here at Fandom Pulse. Ran out of time to do the Daily Brief yesterday, so I apologize. We’re at the halfway point of the Flying Sparks Omnibus campaign on IndieCrowdfund. I’m loving this site and all the bells and whistles they offer. Don’t miss this, as it’s going to be a wonderful thick book like you never see in indie comics. Sign up to get your copy.

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