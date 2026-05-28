Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey opens July 17. It carries a $250 million production budget and was positioned as one of the two centerpiece theatrical events of summer 2026 alongside Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day. Three weeks before its first trailer dropped, industry forecasters were projecting anywhere from $700 million to $1.5 billion worldwide. The studio was talking Oppenheimer comparisons. The latest Quorum data published this week tells a different story.

Audience interest in The Odyssey has dropped eight points in recent weeks, falling from 54 to 46. Awareness dropped from 42 to 40. For a $250 million IMAX epic from one of Hollywood’s most commercially reliable directors, those are numbers that require explanation.

The Odyssey is now tracking at the same interest level as Disclosure Day and Supergirl, both of which are themselves considered underperforming in pre-release tracking. Scary Movie 6 beats all three of them, sitting at 55. A Nolan film tracking below a Scary Movie sequel in audience interest is not where Universal expected to be in late May.

The context is not complicated. The casting controversy has been running for six weeks. The drop follows that controversy directly, with the Quorum data suggesting the online backlash is translating into general audience perception.

The YouTube dislike count on the trailer, roughly 74,000, the most of any Nolan trailer, is a secondary data point. It is the tracking number that matters. Dislikes on a trailer measure the engaged segment of the internet. Quorum data measures broader audience intent. An eight-point interest drop in a few weeks on a film with this budget and director is a commercial signal, not an internet argument.

The counterargument exists. World of Reel reported this week that a source told them tomorrow’s tracking data may contradict Quorum’s read entirely and place The Odyssey ahead of Oppenheimer‘s pre-release pace. Quorum methodology is not perfectly correlated to box office performance. Films with controversial pre-release periods have recovered. Batman v Superman opened to $166 million despite sustained critical backlash before release. The tracking drop is a warning, not a verdict.

But the comparison with Oppenheimer is the one that cuts deepest. That film opened to $82 million domestic in its first weekend, an extraordinary number for a three-hour R-rated film about nuclear physics with no franchise attachment. It ran for months. It crossed $952 million worldwide. The reason it worked was that the audience for it was genuinely curious about the story, the director, and the historical subject matter. Nothing about the pre-release coverage made people feel the film was being made for a different audience than the one that wanted to see it.

The Odyssey has spent its pre-release period generating a different feeling. The cast selection, the press quotes from the lead actresses, the Greeks’ open letter, the tracking drop, together they are communicating to the mainstream audience that this film’s creative priorities are not oriented toward people who love Homer, love mythology, or love the idea of a $250 million Nolan epic about Odysseus trying to get home. The audience that would have made this film Oppenheimer is being given reasons not to show up.

Seven weeks remain before opening day. The tracking can recover. Reviews can reset the conversation. The film’s actual quality will matter once people see it. None of that changes what the numbers are saying right now.

Does the Quorum tracking drop change your plans for The Odyssey? Let us know in the comments.

Six books. One unforgettable world. The Adventures of Baron Von Monocle is steampunk adventure with the kind of worldbuilding and heart that made you fall in love with fantasy in the first place. Start the series on Amazon.

NEXT: Amazon Is Spending $340 Million on Rings of Power Season 4 Nobody Asked For