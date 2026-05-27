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Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
2h

After reading the article, I have one question.

If Dark Horse Comics was solidly in the black and self sustaining, why did they sell to the Swedish Gaming company?

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DemsAreTrash's avatar
DemsAreTrash
20m

They know that if they don't do this, they're going to get bent over and take it from a Dark guy who's hung like a Horse.

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