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DM's avatar
DM
4h

This is so spot on. I was literally thinking about this when Amazon implied the same sort of path for the upcoming film. I don't want scrub Bond. I want the Bond that jumps off the dam in the opening of Goldeneye.

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Jay's avatar
Jay
4h

I’ll be there but not on record.

Pc we have Hypervisor now

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