What a rough week! As most of you saw, someone hacked my Gmail and YouTube; they then streamed NFL games on my channel and got it nuked for content violations. As of today, I'm back into my Gmail and have access to my files again, which has me going, but this is a big hit.

YouTube provides a lot of the revenue that keeps this operation going, both from the advertising on there and from being able to market my books. Without it, sales take big hits, and I’m in trouble! That’s why it’s so crucial to support Fandom Pulse to begin with.

I also launched my new Ayla Rin comic book, which many say is my best series. I hope folk will come in and check it out based on the fiction we’re reading.

Been getting a lot of asks about when Malfoid fiction will be back in action: now that I have my outline and everything, tomorrow we will have chapter 16!

Thanks again for the support, everyone. The whole culture is stacked against what we’re trying to do here and accomplish, and I work hard to provide more content in more areas than anyone else out there.