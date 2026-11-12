SFWA’s Membership Committee rejected my application with a four-sentence email that gives one reason: my “repeated conduct toward other members.” The email names no conduct. It names no member and no post. In the last few weeks, a SFWA member published a Bluesky post calling me a sociopath and a slimeball and urging the publishing industry to shun me. I…
SFWA Condemned For Racism By Its Own Member After Discrimination Against Hispanic Author
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