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Desperado's Dissident Reviews's avatar
Desperado's Dissident Reviews
27m

Why am I not surprised?

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The Wonderland Rules's avatar
The Wonderland Rules
37m

Neither. I want the book cancelled and the authors out of work. And I want this to happen every time they shoehorn this woke dogshit into a legacy property. That way, sooner or later they'll learn.

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