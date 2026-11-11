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TrickyLaSoul's avatar
TrickyLaSoul
3h

Why does anyone care what these overpaid pretenders think? They have demostrated how out of touch and stupid and hypocritical they are. Why keep giving them anymore attention (which they thrive on). If anything the fake news should ask them about Diddy Parties, Disney And Nikoleaden Perverts and the Aliester Crowley Chaos Magik Occult along with CIA Connections. But they won’t. This is why Hollywood is dying. Good riddance. More job losses incoming.

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Cyborgjustice's avatar
Cyborgjustice
2h

Shocker, he’s playing victim.

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