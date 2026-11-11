Paapa Essiedu, who plays Severus Snape in HBO’s Harry Potter series, has spent the opening weeks of the show’s promotional run-up in interviews that keep returning to J.K. Rowling and trans politics. In Vanity Fair he said he would not discuss Rowling and then delivered a statement on trans rights. In Variety he sorted the criticism of his casting into two groups. Showrunner Francesca Gardiner followed with a statement condemning abuse of the actor. The series premieres on Christmas Day on HBO and HBO Max, about six weeks out, and the coverage attached to it concerns a culture war, not Hogwarts.

How the Controversy Started

Alan Rickman played Snape in the films, and Essiedu’s casting drew objections from fans who cite Rowling’s description of the character. Separately, in April 2025 Essiedu was among more than 400 UK film and TV professionals who signed an open letter on trans rights, after the UK Supreme Court ruled that the legal definition of a woman rests on biological sex. Rowling had backed the group that brought that case with £70,000. Fans asked whether Rowling would respond, and she did in May 2025.

“I don’t have the power to sack an actor from the series and I wouldn’t exercise it if I did. I don’t believe in taking away people’s jobs or livelihoods because they hold legally protected beliefs that differ from mine.”

That is Rowling’s full statement, and it is a refusal to act against him. Keep it in mind for what follows.

The Vanity Fair Interview

Asked about Rowling, Essiedu answered: “I don’t want to talk about Jo at all.” The next quote is a political statement:

“I believe, in my bones, that trans people, queer people, people of all creeds and colour have got the right to be treated with respect and dignity and safety at all times, whether they’re in the workplace, whether they’re at home or in the street, whatever.”

He declined the subject and then answered it. The question was about Rowling, and his answer was a position statement on the issue that divides him from her. He added: “I’m not really here to speak about Jo’s politics or to be a mouthpiece for her.” The sentence announces that he will not talk about her politics, in an interview whose headline became his politics.

Then came this: “I have been super clear about my position on this topic, and that is the reason why she spoke out about me.” The record does not match. Rowling’s only public statement on him, quoted above, said she would not have him fired. She answered a question about his job and declined to touch it. The sentence casts her as an antagonist when her one statement went the other way. Instead, he’s being antagonistic toward her in order to propel a narrative about her.

In March, he told The Sunday Times that he felt supported by the show’s team after backing the trans community. The Vanity Fair interview is the second public round of the same message.

The Variety Interview

Essiedu’s account of the criticism he faces is the part with the most consequence. “There’s some people who are just like, ‘I’ve done my research, and I know what kind of actor you are, and you suck.’ And they’re totally entitled to their opinion.” He described a second group as saying he is bad because he is Black, which he called racist, and then added: “Well, actually not ‘You’re bad because you are Black.’ But there is a racially driven animosity.”

He also said he has been told to quit or be murdered, and that Instagram comments say people will come to his house and kill him. We see this all the time and there’s no evidence to show that this should be taken more seriously than anything else. I could just be leftist agitators putting those up to try to make it look like there’s violent threats against him too, which they’ve been known to false flag.

The answer as quoted has two categories: critics of his acting and people motivated by race. It has no category for the objection that has driven the casting debate, which is that Rowling’s text describes Snape in specific terms and the casting departs from them. A fan who objects on those grounds fits neither of his groups. A reader of the interview comes away with the impression that the choices are “you suck” or racism, and the third position gets no mention.

The Showrunner’s Statement

Gardiner’s statement arrived in the same run-up: “It’s appalling that anyone should be subjected to that kind of abuse in any circumstances. He has handled it with incredible grace, and I have nothing but the greatest respect for him.” She continued: “Paapa has absolutely nailed the role, and it is that performance that deserves our attention.”

The first quote condemns abuse, which nobody is even contesting so why even address it? The statement does not say who the abuse came from, and it does not separate threats from fans who object to the casting. The second quote moves from abuse to the performance in the same breath and asks the audience to focus on it. The show’s head is telling viewers where their attention belongs, before any of them has seen an episode. A fan with a textual objection reads that as a request to stop objecting.

What the Books Say

Harry’s first look at Snape in Philosopher’s Stone is of a man “with greasy black hair, a hooked nose and sallow skin.” Sallow means a sickly, yellowish pallor, and the books return to the sallow skin and the hooked nose throughout the series. Rowling wrote the description, and fans who cite it are pointing at the page.

The Run-Up

Around the interviews, trans rights protesters met fans at the opening of the franchise’s Oxford Street store in London on November 4. The show’s child stars were pulled from a London event on November 3 amid a trans rights petition. Daniel Radcliffe said this week that he is unsure whether he will watch the series.

Every item in that list involves politics, and none of it comes from Warner Bros. selling episodes. The cast declines to discuss Rowling and then discusses her. The showrunner folds an objection into a condemnation of abuse. The studio has a series to sell on December 25, and its press cycle has made the author’s politics the story.

Rowling said on the record she would not have Essiedu fired, and he tied his politics to her in the same interview anyway. Who benefits from keeping that story alive before December 25?