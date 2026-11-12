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Comic’s Werewolf's avatar
Comic’s Werewolf
5h

Epic collections should be priced down in my opinion, specially the ones with older issues. $39.99 -the price held by the competing DC Finest format- is a better price for said collections. On the other hand, I don’t believe that 960 pages will hold well on a glued paperback for long either. Marvel should also bring back the small Masterworks line they had. Personally, I rather read those comics on multiple high quality cheap volumes instead of a big, uncomfortable, format like the new brick initiative.

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