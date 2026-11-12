Eldritch King, the horror subscription imprint from the team behind Curious King, sold out its Founder’s Pact tier on Thursday in under two minutes. The tier was advertised as strictly limited to 1,500 subscribers and closed at 2,000.

The overrun came from a technical failure. The imprint’s Shopify store was overwhelmed by traffic and did not stop sales at 1,500. The team emailed buyers to explain, then capped the run manually at 2,000 rather than cancel orders.

The Founder’s Pact costs £40 per release plus shipping, with one book every two months. Each is bound in recycled leather and signed by the author. At 2,000 subscribers, that is £80,000 per release before shipping. Six releases a year puts the tier at roughly £480,000 annually.

The imprint named its lineup before the sale opened. Max Brooks’s World War Z ships first, followed by Let the Right One In and then Heart-Shaped Box. All three are established horror novels with large existing readerships. Let the Right One In first appeared in Swedish in 2004, World War Z followed in 2006, and Heart-Shaped Box in 2007. Subscribers are buying familiar stories in a new binding, which makes the purchase easier to defend than a blind bet on an unknown author.

Curious King’s own books have a record on the secondary market. They usually hold their value and often resell well above issue price, which has built a speculator class around the brand. A capped run of 2,000 at £40 is the kind of entry point that class looks for. The imprint said its goal was to put its work within reach of collectors priced out of other Curious King tiers. The sellout shows how much demand there was, and how much of it may head straight to resale listings.

Production details have firmed up. Anthony of Curious King has confirmed that Gomer Press is the printer on the Eldritch King books. Gomer is the printer behind Folio Society editions, a comparison collectors reached for right away. James Roy Wood, writing in a comment thread, called the result “Folio society quality books with fancy dust jackets” for $74 including shipping. That price point is the center of the buzz.

The imprint has also shown a physical book. Anthony held up the World War Z edition in a video interview with Patrick Leo, so the images circulating are of a real copy and not digital mockups.

The site frames the project through a character. “I have rather particular tastes,” says the Eldritch King, and the page adds that the people making his books share them. The capital M on “My books” is deliberate. The persona owns the list, and the craftspeople work for him. That framing sells curation, the promise that someone with taste has already done the choosing. With three mainstream bestsellers announced as the first three books, the persona is selling reliability.

The rest of the site copy describes books redesigned from the inside out, with attention to dustjackets, endpapers, typography, paper, binding and precision-printed edges. It promises a mix of iconic novels, cult favourites and unsettling classics, and it closes with a line about the Eldritch King becoming a habit.

Buyers describe the sale as a race. Nathan Betzen wrote that he is still waiting on a Zelda-edition Nintendo Switch 2, then added, “I got one of the 2000 spots, so I’m calling this week a win!” His comparison treats the Founder’s Pact as a limited drop, something people chase against other buyers, much like a console release. That is a different habit from the slow signup most book clubs run on, and it explains why a server crash at the opening bell drove nobody off. Evan Wilson said he kept refreshing the page and rushed through checkout once it opened.

The other tiers have now been priced. The Blood Pact and the Soul Pact start their sales next week. A landing page note says non-founder subscriptions are coming soon. With cheaper tiers open to more buyers, the Founder’s Pact becomes the scarce, signed, leather-bound top rung of a larger subscription base.

Will the 2,000 Founder’s Pact copies of World War Z hold their value once the lower tiers open and the first book ships, or will some of the people who bought on brand reputation find a crowded resale market?