I barely got through anything yesterday with a 100+ fever, but still managed to get a little content out. Fandom Pulse doesn’t allow any breaks! Have you read my new novel The Soul Catcher yet? We crowdfunded last year and a lot of Fandom Pulse subscribers backed this beautiful sci-fi novel, so we certainly could use some Amazon ratings/reviews!

This Substack is a full-time job and more, and needs your support. Please consider a paid subscription because it all rests on you!