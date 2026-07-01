I barely got through anything yesterday with a 100+ fever, but still managed to get a little content out. Fandom Pulse doesn’t allow any breaks! Have you read my new novel The Soul Catcher yet? We crowdfunded last year and a lot of Fandom Pulse subscribers backed this beautiful sci-fi novel, so we certainly could use some Amazon ratings/reviews!
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Video Games
Jack Posobiec Wants Fathers to Take Their Sons to See He-Man
Jack Posobiec spent this week urging fathers to take their sons to the new Masters of the Universe film, then to go home afterward and put on the original 1983 cartoon. His argument, laid out in a Human Events column and a thread on X, is that He-Man represents something Western boys have been systematically denied for years: an uncomplicated model of m…
Video Games
Supergirl Bombed Worse Than Expected And The New York Times Blames "Misogyny"
Supergirl opened to $37.1 million domestic and $62.6 million worldwide. Warner Bros. spent $170 million making the film and another $120 million marketing it. The studio’s breakeven sits at roughly $300-315 million worldwide. Variety now projects a final theatrical loss between $80 million and $120 million, putting Supergirl in the same financial bracke…
Movies & TV
Comcast Just Admitted What Hollywood Won’t Say Out Loud: The Tech Is Worth More Than the Content
Comcast announced this week that it is splitting NBCUniversal and Sky from its technology business, creating two separate public companies. Mike Cavanagh will run NBCUniversal, which keeps Universal’s film and TV studios, NBC, Telemundo, Peacock, and Bravo. Michael Angelakis, Comcast’s former CFO, becomes CEO of the remaining technology company once the spinoff completes, roughly a year out, structured as tax-free, following the same playbook Warner Bros. Discovery already used.
Movies & TV
Movie Review: Citizen Vigilante
Germany banned it. Elon Musk posted it to his 200 million followers. Armie Hammer stars in it. Uwe Boll directed it. That combination of facts tells you more about Citizen Vigilante than anything that actually happens on screen.