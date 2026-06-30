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Jeffolas's avatar
Jeffolas
1h

MotU was a phenomenal toy line, but a dreadful cartoon when you go back and watch it as an adult.

Sure Skeletor was great, and his pure love of being evil transcends media. But there's not much else to recommend.

There are far, far, FAR better options in western animation for boys with strong male characters: Batman TAS, X-Men 90s, Avengers Earth's Mightiest Heroes, Gargoyles, TMNT, Duck Tales, Thundercats 2000s remake, Voltron 2000s remake, Conan TAS, Pirates of Dark Water, Samurai Jack, Ben 10, Avatar, Exo Squad, The Real Ghostbusters, and dozens more.

The two 2000s remakes I listed are borderline, but just squeak below the mid 2010s when every media property turned to crap simultaneously.

Unless you're willing to also pay vintage toy prices, don't put He-Man in front of the kid when there are so many better options that don't need a toy tie-in for maximum effect.

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Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
4hEdited

Posobiec is weird. NO.

"Take a bullet to the head so you know how bad it is."

Just NO.

The more we reinforce the bad message, the more it sticks. Skip the new movie and just show your sons the old ones.

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