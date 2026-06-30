Jim Shooter died one year ago today, on June 30, 2025, at his home in Nyack, New York, after a battle with esophageal cancer. He was 73. Across six decades in the industry he ran Marvel’s editorial office through one of its busiest creative stretches, then walked out and built a second publisher, Valiant, that briefly stood as the only company outside Marvel and DC to crack a major sales-share award.

Shooter started his career at 13, writing Legion of Super-Heroes scripts for DC editor Mort Weisinger after a phone call in 1966 changed the course of his life. He kept writing for DC through his teens to help support a steelworker father in Pittsburgh. After a stretch away from comics doing advertising work, Marvel editor-in-chief Marv Wolfman hired him as an assistant editor and writer in January 1976. Two years later, at 27, Shooter became Marvel’s ninth editor-in-chief.

His nine years running Marvel, from 1978 to 1987, covered Chris Claremont and John Byrne’s run on Uncanny X-Men, Byrne’s Fantastic Four, Frank Miller’s Daredevil, Walt Simonson’s Thor, and Roger Stern’s work on Avengers and Amazing Spider-Man. Shooter wrote and oversaw 1984’s Secret Wars, built around a Mattel toy line and credited as Marvel’s first company-wide crossover event. He put Marvel’s first ongoing direct-market-exclusive title on the stands with Dazzler #1, built the Epic imprint to give creators a venue for creator-owned work, and set up a royalty structure so writers and artists could earn money when their characters sold as merchandise. He was fired in 1987.

The following year, Shooter and businessman Steven Massarsky put together a bid to buy Marvel outright. They lost to Ronald Perelman, who outbid them. Rather than walk away from comics, the two formed Voyager Communications in 1989 and licensed a stable of dormant Gold Key characters: Magnus, Robot Fighter and Solar, Man of the Atom. Valiant Comics launched its original titles in 1991 and 1992, starting with Harbinger and X-O Manowar.

Harbinger sold over 5 million copies and spent a then-record eight straight months atop Wizard Magazine’s top ten list. X-O Manowar #0 sold as many as 800,000 copies during the speculator boom of 1993. The Unity crossover Shooter built to tie the line together ran 18 chapters across nine titles in the summer of 1992. That year, Diamond Comic Distributors named Valiant Best Publisher under 5% market share; the next year Valiant won Best Publisher over 5% market share, the only company besides Marvel and DC to take that honor. Shooter received a Lifetime Achievement Award for co-creating the Valiant Universe at a 1992 ceremony that also honored Stan Lee for Marvel’s.

Shooter left Valiant by the end of that year. Massarsky later said the two had different ideas about where to take the company. Shooter went on to found Defiant Comics, then Broadway Comics, working with veterans from both prior companies. He returned to Valiant material twice more: in 2007, writing new short stories for Valiant Entertainment’s hardcover reprint line, and again briefly when the relaunched company brought him back to help untangle continuity ahead of 2012’s Summer of Valiant.

Tributes followed his death from across the industry he had spent a lifetime building and rebuilding. Marvel’s own account posted that Shooter had redefined the company. Writer Larry Hama recalled Shooter pushing insurance paperwork through for a freelancer’s widow against company policy, telling Hama, “They owe it to him, we just won’t mention that he already passed.” Rob Liefeld posted that Shooter took a toy partnership and turned it into one of Marvel’s signature successes.

A year out from his death, Marvel hasn’t run a crossover built around a toy line that outsold the comics behind it since 1984. Valiant Entertainment, relaunched in 2012, still publishes stories built on characters Shooter assembled from a stack of dormant licenses in 1990. Which of those two builds holds up better: the editor who reordered an established universe, or the founder who built one from spare parts and made it outsell everyone but the Big Two?

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