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Mark's Fortress of Ineptitude's avatar
Mark's Fortress of Ineptitude
2h

Nothing but respect for Jim Shooter. He grew up in the business, then transformed it for the better. Not many pros, particularly the ones still grinding an axe over his legacy, can even come close to saying the same about their own, much smaller contributions.

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Jeffolas's avatar
Jeffolas
3h

Jim Shooter is my favorite personality in comics. He was a creative that knew a business had to be run and a businessman who knew creativity was what ran the business.

No one else has ever come close to wearing two hats the way that man did.

He wrote a tremendous 3 part article on his website that is Nostradamus level in predicting just how the comic book industry would, and eventually did, destroy itself

One can only imagine a world where he became a joint owner of Marvel before they ran the wheels off in 1996 and sold everything for pocket change, leading to the eventual Disney takeover.

Alas.

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