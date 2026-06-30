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Harry Nuckels's avatar
Harry Nuckels
9h

Interesting that no one ever blames any part of the female population for not rushing to the theater to support a fellow WOMAN-- no, it's always the men's fault...

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Drewie's avatar
Drewie
10h

How is this misogynic when she looks like a down syndrome boy?

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