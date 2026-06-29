Jason Cordova, the unofficial second in command of the publishing company, is leaving Baen Books. The announcement came out of Liberty Con this weekend, confirmed by sources on the ground, and it lands at a moment when Baen can least afford another loss.

Cordova had been the engine running much of Baen’s day-to-day publishing operation. By most accounts, he was doing ninety percent of the backend work, from acquisitions to editorial to what little marketing the house managed to push out. He was widely viewed inside the industry as the heir apparent to Toni Weisskopf, who has run Baen for decades and is approaching retirement age with no clear succession plan in place.