Comcast announced this week that it is splitting NBCUniversal and Sky from its technology business, creating two separate public companies. Mike Cavanagh will run NBCUniversal, which keeps Universal’s film and TV studios, NBC, Telemundo, Peacock, and Bravo. Michael Angelakis, Comcast’s former CFO, becomes CEO of the remaining technology company once the spinoff completes, roughly a year out, structured as tax-free, following the same playbook Warner Bros. Discovery already used.