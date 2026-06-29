Elizabeth Moon is back. After years of silence, the author behind one of fantasy’s most beloved military series has finished a new trilogy set in the world of Paksenarrion, with the first volume, Horngard, releasing October 6 from Baen Books under the series title Paladin’s Legacy (the cover also carries the subtitle Dragon’s Paladin). Book two follows in spring 2027. Book three has no date yet, but Moon has already written all three.

That last detail matters. Moon went quiet on social media last year after mentioning health problems to fellow authors. Fans had been waiting with no clear signal of when, or whether, new Paksworld fiction was coming. Three finished manuscripts sitting at Baen is better news than anyone had reason to expect.

The Paksenarrion universe is one of the foundational works of military fantasy. Moon first published The Deed of Paksenarrion across three volumes in 1988 and 1989, collecting them in a single trade edition in 1992. The three books, Sheepfarmer’s Daughter, Divided Allegiance, and Oath of Gold, follow Paksenarrion Dorthansdotter, a headstrong eighteen-year-old who flees an arranged marriage to join a mercenary company and ultimately discovers her calling as a paladin. Sheepfarmer’s Daughter won the Compton Crook Award from the Baltimore Science Fiction Society for best first fantasy novel.

Moon returned to the world with Paladin’s Legacy, a sequel series running five volumes published between 2010 and 2014. That run established that there was still a serious audience for Paksworld fiction two decades after the original trilogy. Warner Bros. acquired film rights to the books as of December 2019.

Horngard picks up a new corner of that world. The official description sets up a power vacuum: the throne of Horngard sits empty, its land given over to bandits and exploitation. A dragon moves to install one of his dragonkin on that throne. Other forces want it too. The story centers on two pairs of siblings, Mikeli and Camwyn, Gwenno and Aris, whose fates are bound up in who controls Horngard.

Moon had been away from publishing since Into the Fire in 2018, a return to her Vatta’s War space opera series. Eight years is a long gap for any author. Coming back with a completed trilogy in a universe her readers have followed for nearly forty years is a real event.

Baen has published a third short story collection set in the Paksenarrion world, Deeds of Wisdom: Paksenarrion World Chronicles III, as recently as July 2025, keeping the world in print through the quiet period. Horngard is the first novel-length return.

October 6 for book one. Spring 2027 for book two. Paksworld readers have a date to mark.

Is the Paksenarrion universe due for a wider mainstream rediscovery, or has military fantasy moved far enough from Moon’s template that new readers will need a push to find her?

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