Yesterday was one of those really busy days where I wasn’t able to get to the briefing at the end of it! I guess we should call this the not-so-daily briefing. Really appreciate that over the weekend the new book, The Wages of Sin, hit #1 bestseller again. Thank you, guys, so much for reading it. It’s really energizing watching as this all grows, and people read entertainment news, religious philosophy, sci-fi and fantasy, and comics. There are very few authors out there who get to do so many different things, and it’s extremely creatively fulfilling.
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Books
The William Morrow Tolkien Boxed Sets: A Collector’s Guide
HarperCollins has spent the last few years quietly assembling one of the best entry points into serious Tolkien collecting in decades. Working through its William Morrow imprint in the US and HarperCollins proper in the UK, the publisher has been repackaging Christopher Tolkien’s forty-year editorial project into a run of affordable hardcover boxed sets…
Books
Horror Writers Association Election Collapses as Lone Candidate Steps Down
The Horror Writers Association is heading into its 2026 presidential election without a candidate. According to horror author Brian Keene, the sole person running for HWA president, who was unopposed, withdrew after allegations surfaced online, leaving the organization weeks from voting with nobody on the ballot. Keene broke the news on his blog on August 20, and by his own account nobody stepped up to replace the withdrawn candidate.
Books
Daniel Greene Runs Cover for George R.R. Martin’s Excuses, But Fans Deserve Better
George R.R. Martin published five Song of Ice and Fire books between 1996 and 2011. Since then: nothing. The Winds of Winter has been “in progress” for well over a decade, past multiple deadlines Martin set for himself in public and then missed. HBO ran out of source material, finished the story without him, and delivered an ending large parts of the fanbase still consider a disaster, one that could have been avoided if the books existed to guide it. Patrick Rothfuss is arguably worse off. The Wise Man’s Fear came out in 2011. The Doors of Stone has no release date fourteen years later, and Rothfuss spent part of that gap running a charity livestream fans felt mocked by how long they’d been left hanging. Into that record steps YouTuber Daniel Greene with a video that isn’t a reckoning. It’s an apology tour on Martin’s behalf.
Books
Reclaiming The Shire CONCLUSION: The Myth That Really Happened
This is the end! The full retrospective on Tolkien’s rise to superstardom, which began with a left-wing movement in the 1970s appropriating his work and has slowly migrated over time to people realizing how right-wing and Christian Lord of the Rings is. I’ll probably release this as a book in the near future. Now, we continue.