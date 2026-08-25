Yesterday was one of those really busy days where I wasn’t able to get to the briefing at the end of it! I guess we should call this the not-so-daily briefing. Really appreciate that over the weekend the new book, The Wages of Sin, hit #1 bestseller again. Thank you, guys, so much for reading it. It’s really energizing watching as this all grows, and people read entertainment news, religious philosophy, sci-fi and fantasy, and comics. There are very few authors out there who get to do so many different things, and it’s extremely creatively fulfilling.

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Books Horror Writers Association Election Collapses as Lone Candidate Steps Down Jon Del Arroz · Aug 24 The Horror Writers Association is heading into its 2026 presidential election without a candidate. According to horror author Brian Keene, the sole person running for HWA president, who was unopposed, withdrew after allegations surfaced online, leaving the organization weeks from voting with nobody on the ballot. Keene broke the news on his blog on August 20, and by his own account nobody stepped up to replace the withdrawn candidate. Read full story