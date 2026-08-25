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Author John G. Dyer's avatar
Author John G. Dyer
4h

After my mother passed away, we consigned 52 oil paintings at an art specialty auction house, with a promise they would split them up among several auctions to pull the highest possible prices.

6 weeks later we got a check for $500 and no accounting.

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JavaToast's avatar
JavaToast
4h

$850? Thats insulting. I sold my collection back in '03 and got over $2000 for it back then.

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